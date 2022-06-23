- Advertisement -

Dancehall King Shatta Wale has thrown his weight behind TikTok star, Asantewaa over the comment she made about the influence of Ghanaian TikTokers.

In a post on social media, the ‘My Level’ hitmaker asserted that Asantewaa spoke nothing but the truth.

According to Shatta Wale, Ghanaian musicians are failures who do not cherish what has been given to them.

He wrote; “When you are a poor musician, this is how people will talk to you. It’s the hardest truth but they will still fight her. My bebe speak your truth joorrr!!!

Ghanaian musicians are failures they just don’t cherish what God has given them. She has said the bitter truth…fight with her too. Foolish boys on Twitter”.

See posts below;

This comes after Asantewaa averred that Ghanaian TikTokers play a vital role in the promotion of songs.

According to her, talent and experience no longer play a factor in songs being an instant hit unless TikTokers jump on it

“Right now, it does not matter how long you have been in the music business. If you release a song, you need to bring it to us. We are the ones to start the song trend. If not, your song will just remain with you without getting out there“, she stated.

This comment by the TikTok star attracted serious backlash from a section of Ghanaians who described her as arrogant.