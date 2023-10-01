type here...
Entertainment

Shatta Wale unveils new girlfriend; netizens says it won’t last as usual – PHOTOS

Who is Shatta Wale’s new girlfriend?

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Controversial reggae dancehall act, Charles Nii Armah Mensah popularly called Shatta Wale has found his way into the news again after introducing his new lover to his fans.

In a Facebook post sighted on his official Facebook account by our editorial desk, Shatta Wale apologized to his fans for hiding his new found love from them all this and asked for their support on the journey he’s about to embark with her.

“Sorry I hid this from you all, I am in love. Kindly follow my Queen, @maali_maali_j”

This has kept netizens asking for the whereabout of Elfreda who took trends with them ‘Hajia Bintu’ hitmaker when cozy photos of the two on trips and vacations surfaced on the internet.

Check out her photos below

