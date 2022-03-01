“My BP is high, he’s been ignoring me for 2 weeks” – Shatta Wale’s mother cries on radio over son’s neglect [Video]

- Advertisement -

Shatta Wale’s mother has cried and begged her son to look in her direction and offer her help as she faces eviction.

According to her, Shatta Wale acquired a house for her but it has turned out that the house ws not actually paid for and she has been rendered homeless.

In an interview with Kofi Adomah days after crying over her inability to pay her rent, Madam Elsie Avemegah, commonly known as Shatta Mama said Shatta Wale has been ignoring her calls for two weeks.

“My son has refused to answer my calls. When I call him he does not answer. I am dealing with BP and my head is even aching me,” Shatta Mama cried.

She admitted that Shatta Wale got her a car and a house but now she has no where to lay her head.

Shatta Mama in an earlier interview on Hot FM, had said:

“Yes, I was kicked out of the East Legon apartment that Shatta Wale had arranged for me… I’ve been without a place to stay for almost two weeks… I’m currently without a home… All attempts to contact Shatta Wale in order to settle the sums the Landlady alleges I owe have failed “.

“Because my son is refusing to assist me, I am requesting that the general public assist me in finding a new apartment.”

“They may either offer me money to rent an apartment or they may give me an apartment on the spot. All I need is a place to call home. The humiliation is too much.”

Shatta Wale is currently in the US with his team preparing for a tour.

