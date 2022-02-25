type here...
The pressure is unbearable; I’ve really been depressed because of a decision I made – Black Sherif pours his heart out in emotional video

By Kweku Derrick
Black Sherif cuts hair as he changes looks ahead of 20th birthday 
Throwback footage of budding Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif pouring his heart out about the unbearable expectations and demands hanging around his neck after his fame has been sighted online.

It comes amidst claims of a fallout between the ‘Second Sermon’ hitmaker and his managament.

We are told that Black Sherif has vacated out of a 7-bedroom mansion his manager had acquired for him at Oyarifa in Accra as part of investments to his career.

This was after he allegedly inked a deal with Empire, led by Burna Boy, on the blind side of his team following his collaboration with the Nigerian singer.

In this old video that has resurfaced, Black Sherif said: “Everyone is saying I f**ked up because of a decision I made.”

“I have really been depressed because my whole life is messed up and I don’t what to say… I wasn’t ready for this”

DJ Slim of Radio One divulged all the astonishing information about the sour relationship between Black Sherif and his former managerial team.

According to him, Blacko’s manager even gave him a brand new car a 2020 Tundra but in less than two months, he crashed the car.

He adds that the former manager could just walk into a footwear shop and just buy the musician 100 pairs of sneakers.

After all the narration from DJ Slim, he shared video evidence to back his claims calling on Blacko to come out and speak about the issue.

