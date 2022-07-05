type here...
Showboy shares exclusive fight video with Junior US, blames Criss Waddle

By Albert
Showboy has cried from inside the cold prison cells where he has been kept over the stabbing and eventual killing of Junior US.

He has subsequently blamed his former confidante and found Criss Waddle for his current predicament.

Sharing a video on Twitter where he is seen fighting with Junior US in a heated bout, Showboy intimated that although he regrets his actions, he blames Criss Waddle.

According to him, if Criss Waddle had not invited Junior US into his apartment, he wouldn’t have had a disagreement with him that degenerated into a bloody scuffle.

Showboy advised the youth against violence but also regretted his actions which he says have taken away his freedom from him.

6yrs ago criss waddle sent junior us to my apartment . 6yrs ago I lost my freedom. I advice the new youth to stay away from violence and learn to control their temper . They are all enjoying life am here suffering mentally … Friends will leave u behind ..freedom is everything.

The 2HypeGang signee has been in the US prison since March 2019 for stabbing and killing Junior US following a scuffle between the two.

Showboy was sentenced to 6 years in prison and would be eligible to be out in 2025.

