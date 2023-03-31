type here...
Entertainment

Shugatiti reacts to reports of King Nasir’s arrival in Ghana

By Armani Brooklyn
Actress, socialite and nudist, Shugatiti had reacted to the reports of King Nasir’s arrival in Ghana for their atopa match.

In a tweet, Shugatiti asked her followers if the adult movie star is truly in Ghana as published by several local blogs.

About two days ago, it was reported that American adult film actor King Nasir  has arrived in Ghana ahead of his match with Ghanaian socialite and nudist Shugatiti.

Shaugatiti during an interview revealed that even though she has slept with so many men, she has never experienced any orgasm.

King-Nasir-and-Shugatiti
King Nasir upon coming across the interview volunteered to make Shugatiti reach orgasm to prove to her that there are people who can make her reach her limit so she stops bragging online.

This resulted in a social media banter with fans of both Shugatiti and King Nasir voting on who would win should they meet in an ‘atopa’ match.

King Nasir took it a notch higher and started soliciting funds to make this a reality where everything was going to be streamed live and people were going to pay in other for them to watch the match talked about match.

Well, seems backdoor talks have progressed and King Nasir has arrived in Ghana for final talks and possibly the way forward for this atopa match.

    Source:Ghpage

