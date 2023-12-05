Shut up! Kuami Eugene’s former househelp warns and fires Asantewaa – Here’s why (Video)

- Advertisement -

Kuami Eugene’s former house help, Mary, has issued a stern warning to Asantewaa to keep her name out of her mouth.

Mary’s warning to Asantewaa follows after the TikTok star made a video to ridicule the former househelp of Kuami Eugene for alleging in an interview that she collapsed several times in the music sensation’s house due to hunger.

As alleged by Mary, she sometimes starved inside Kuami Euigene’s house because there was no food and the musician always promised to return home with food but he never did.

Reacting to this assertion from Mary, Asantewaa shared a video of herself making fun of Mary.

Asantewaa subtly rubbished Mary’s claims of collapsing in Kuami Eugene’s house due to hunger.

Well, Mary has reacted to Asantewaa’s troll at her and told her to shut up.

In a new video, Mary slammed Asantewaa to mind her business and concentrate on raising her new baby rather than poking her noise of people’s affair.

As seen in the now viral clip, Mary told Asantewaa to shut up else she will mercilessly descend on her in the coming days.

Kuami Eugene made me cook for him out of the Ghc 400 salary he was paying me – Mary fires again

Mary, the former house help of Ghanaian hiplife highlights artist Kuami Eugene, continues to make waves with allegations against her former employer.



In a recent interview, Mary shed light on her side of the story, refuting claims of ingratitude and providing insight into her experiences while working for the music sensation.

Contrary to public perception, Mary began by asserting that she is not an ungrateful person, countering the narrative that has surrounded her since she departed from Kuami Eugene’s household. READ MORE HERE