- Advertisement -

The world happens to be celebrating Valentine’s Day today February 14, a day specially set aside to celebrate love.

On this day, lovers or couples tend to spend the day with their better halves and also tell them how special they are to each other.

However, that seems not to be the case with two women who were captured on video fighting each other at a mall’s parking spot.

READ ALSO: Wife catches husband trying to empty their joint bank account to go and chill with his sidechick on valentine’s day

According to a source where the video was fight cited, one of the ladies is the main chick of a man whiles the other is just a side chick.

The main chick is said to have tailed the side chick for some time and finally decided to square off with her in the restaurant where she was enjoying a meal with her man

The two ladies could be seen in the video fighting each other with one managing to strip the other naked and displaying her full unclad body to the people who were around and watching them dirty themselves.

The man who is believed to be at the centre of all these was captured in the video trying to separate his two lovers.

READ ALSO: Wife in tears as husband dashes their properties to his sidechick

Watch the video below to know more…

Below are some of the reactions from netizens who have come across the video…

She should have commanded respect with her approach instead of this rough fight — MoCrown? (@msmocrown) February 14, 2023

??this valentine is not Valentining at all?. I just dey see vawulence everywhere. Love it — Leif Erikson (@leiferiksin) February 14, 2023

The breakfast wey people go chop today go be like Iya Bisola stew….very hot — Sapphire ???????? (@Elliotsapphire) February 14, 2023

This is what scarcity of men can cause. This is just two women for a man, time is coming when it will be seven women for a man. Fingers crossed! — Chinyeaka Henry (@henry_chinyeaka) February 14, 2023

Omooooooo

This woman belongs to the street aaaah she fling brother away like tissue paper ??? — Grumpy Kid (@Cjazter) February 14, 2023

READ ALSO: Juicy details about the sidechick who sued First Atlantic Bank CFO