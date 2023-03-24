- Advertisement -

A video which is currently trending online captures the moment a side chick to a huge risk to hide outside the balcony fence in order to evade her sugar daddy’s wife.

The man’s wife had apparently returned home without informing her husband of her arrival.

In a bid to escape being seen by the woman, the side chick who was scantily dressed jumped over the balcony and stood hidden on a ledge on the wall.

READ ALSO: My boyfriend got angry because I didn’t fight the sidechick I met in his house – Lady reveals

The man could be seen arguing with his wife on the balcony as neighbours watched the baffling spectacle.

When they finished arguing the wife began descending down the stairs and the side chick quickly climbed upward to hide on the balcony.

Apparently, the side chick had quickly gathered her stuff without putting them on to head out.

She crept outside surreptitiously, poking her head outside first to see whether the wife was close by or hiding.

Unfortunately for the side chick, the neighbours quickly alerted the wife who gave her a hot chase while she was running away after initially hiding on the balcony for more than 20 minutes.

Watch the video below to know more…

Sidechick Turn to Spiderman to Escape Man's Wife ?



Tinubu is in France Appeal Court Apologize Abati The 800k Rufai The CJN Solomon Buchi Pastor B Oyetola Lil Kesh pic.twitter.com/HEVnecKbpu — King Smith? (@Kingndusmith) March 24, 2023

READ ALSO: Moment wife confronts sidechick inside the restaurant