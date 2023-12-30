Sing-a-thon: Ebony’s songs is what made Afua Asantewaa break the record – Starboy Kwarteng speaks brags again

- Advertisement -

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum made December 2023 a month to remember as she became a an internet and societal sensation in Ghana as her Guinness World Record attempt continues to captivate internet users.

Afua brought her challenge to a successful end on 29th December, 2023 as she completed her remarkable singing marathon, lasting an incredible 126 hours and 52 minutes.

Among the many supporters and notable personalities to grace the Akwaaba Village was Mr Kwarteng, the father of the late Ebony, who also extended his congratulations and shared some profound thoughts about Afua Asantewaa’s endeavour.

RELATED STORY: “I wish Ebony was alive to witness my performance” – Afua Asantewaa speaks in tears

During an interview with Fiifi Pratt, l Starboy Kwartwng as he’s affectionately called disclosed that Afua Asantewaa Aduonum is a devoted fan of his late daughter, the ever popular Ebony Reigns, who tragically passed away in 2018.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

He mentioned a recent media appearance where Afua tearfully expressed her love for Ebony Reigns and how the talented singer had always been an inspiration to her.

According to Mr. Kwarteng, Ebony’s influence on Afua Asantewaa was evident throughout her record-breaking attempt. “Anytime she raises Ebony’s songs, no matter how exhausted she is, you’ll realise her energy is rising. Nana Hemaa is in there to support the cause.”