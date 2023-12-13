I wish Ebony was alive to witness my performance – Afua Asantewaa Aduonum says in tears

- Advertisement -

The Ghanaian Journalist and Entrepreneur, Afua Asantewaa O. Aduonum, who is set to embark on an attempt to break a Guinness world record for the longest singing marathon by an individual has declared her deep affection to the late Ghanaian Hi-Life and Dancehall singer, Ebony.

According to Afua in an interview on Adom TV with Rosylyn Felli stated that she really loved the late singer who lost her life through a horrific car crash in February 2018.

Afua stated that Ebony’s passion for music won her over as she could easily resonate with her and told herself she could do same.

This conversation came up when Roselyn Felli, asked Afua who she would have loved to see at the venue aside from her family.

“She’s no more, Ebony. I loved her passion for music…She loved music and I could easily resonate with her. I remember I used to tell my husband during her performances that ‘I could do exactly what she is doing.’ But it is just unfortunate that I was an entrepreneur and you know in those positions you can’t do certain things.

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum’s application for the attempt was approved by the Guinness World Record board.

She is expected to sing for over 117 hours or more in order to break the current record at 105 hours and was achieved by Sunil Waghmare (India) in Nagpur, India, from 3 to 7 March 2012 as reported by Ghpage.com.