Rapper Sarkodie has come under fire from Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei for the lyrics in his song directed against Yvonne Nelson.

In response to claims made by Yvonne Nelson in her book that the rapper abandoned her when she became pregnant and he sought an abortion, the rapper produced the diss track “Try Me.”

Sarkodie degraded the actress in his songs by claiming that he mistakenly believed he was the only one having relations with her, but that other men had been engaging in similar behaviour at the same time.

Prince David Osei has expressed displeasure with this and other slut-shaming material.

The actor claimed in a Twitter message in response to headlines about Sarkodie’s diss song.

He posted: ”Childish Tantrums!! Never let the kid in you destroy the king in you … Whoever sleeps with a woman get her pregnant and don’t own up as man and goes about labelling her “Whore” is the dumbest asshole ever .. She was a “Whore” yet you shagged her unprotected got her pregnant!! God have mercy on those supporting tomfoolery!“.

Sarkodie’s decision to respond to Yvonne Nelson according to some netizens wasn’t the best thing for him to do.

