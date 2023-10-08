“Snitching” – Deep details about the death of the owner of Kikibees surface online

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian businessman and owner of East Legon-based (Noire Shisha Lounge), affectionately known as ‘Ben’ has reportedly passed away.

Sources say & confirm that he had arrived from Amsterdam last night & was attacked on his way home after spending some time with his friends at his lounge during the wee hours of Sunday morning.

Some witnesses have alleged that he was stabbed; Ibrah One, a popular Ghanaian socialite, alleges he was shot due to ‘a coercive business transaction and snitching.’

Investigations are underway and sympathizers are looking forward to hearing or read a report of the true happenings that led to his death by the Ghana Police Service.

Below are some of the comments from shocked Ghanaians…

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

@qwami_ – Wild hmm

@Godsbaybee – May his soul rest in peace

3891 Leticia – Eiiii things are getting scary ooooo, God please have mercy