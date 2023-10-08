type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNews"Snitching" - Deep details about the death of the owner of Kikibees...
News

“Snitching” – Deep details about the death of the owner of Kikibees surface online

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Snitching - Deep details about the death of the owner of Kikibees surface online
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian businessman and owner of East Legon-based (Noire Shisha Lounge), affectionately known as ‘Ben’ has reportedly passed away.

Sources say & confirm that he had arrived from Amsterdam last night & was attacked on his way home after spending some time with his friends at his lounge during the wee hours of Sunday morning.

Some witnesses have alleged that he was stabbed; Ibrah One, a popular Ghanaian socialite, alleges he was shot due to ‘a coercive business transaction and snitching.’

Investigations are underway and sympathizers are looking forward to hearing or read a report of the true happenings that led to his death by the Ghana Police Service.

Below are some of the comments from shocked Ghanaians…

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

@qwami_ Wild hmm

@Godsbaybee – May his soul rest in peace

3891 Leticia – Eiiii things are getting scary ooooo, God please have mercy

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Sunday, October 8, 2023
Accra
light rain
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
89 %
3.8mph
75 %
Sun
81 °
Mon
84 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
82 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways