Someone special disappointed me- Gyakie reveals why she wrote “December” song

Ghanaian musician, Gyakie has disclosed what triggered the writing of her newly released “December” song.

The songstress claims she released the song out of pain, saying she was disappointed by someone who meant a lot to her.

Gyakie made this disclosure during a recent interview on TV3 which Ghpage.com monitored.

She asked netizens to take the song seriously because this is not a song she just woke up and got a pen and paper to write.

She said, “It’s a song I created during one of my melancholy times… Every line in the song is straight; I’m not simply crafting lyrics. “Someone disappointed me—a special someone”.

Gyakie shockingly stated “I even got to the point where there’s that (suicidal thoughts). I felt I needed to start again in terms of my sound. I felt disconnected from reality as well. So, from the start of the year, I used that time to discover myself”.