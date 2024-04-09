Bawumia is in a serious relationship with Serwaa Amihere- Kevin Taylor alleges

- Advertisement -

Controversial media personality, Kevin Taylor has waded into the Henry Fitz- Serwaa Amihere saga.

READ ALSO: Video of a female graduate selling “Koose” to survive goes viral

As usual, Kevin Taylor brought to the limelight what is hidden.

The media personality disclosed that Serwaa Amihere is in a serious relationship with the vice president of Ghana, Dr. Bawumia.

According to him, Bawumia is presently married to three women, however, she is staying with two of them.

READ ALSO: Wendy Shay is ugly so no rich guy wants her- Twene Jonas

Kevin Taylor revealed that the other woman apart from Samira Bawumia has 2 children who they are staying in the same house with.

READ ALSO: Any actor or actress who supports NPP is an animal- angry Big Akwes fires

Dragging Serwaa Amohere into his conversation, Kevin Taylor said that she does not stay in the same house with Bawumua.

Meanwhile, Kevin Taylor disclosed that the flagbearer of the NPP visits Serwaa at her place anytime he needs her services.