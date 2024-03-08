type here...
"Something Shatta Wale can never enjoy" – Stonebwoy and his wife gets crazy on the dance floor (VIDEO)

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Multiple award winning Ghanaian reggae dancehall, Stonebwoy has jumped on the latest dance trend on TikTok with his wife, Dr. Louisa and netizens can’t have enough of it.

In a video shared by on Instagram by ghpage TV, the couple were seen hilariously doing the dance and not getting the steps well.

Dr. Louisa who is now crew member on Stonebwoy’s team traveled with him to London to celebrate his birthday which occurred on 5th March.

The “Baafira” hitmaker is set to headline the inaugural “Rolling Cocoa Festival” in Washington, USA.

Watch the video below.

