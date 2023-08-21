- Advertisement -

Unsubstantiated claims that have recently surfaced on social media platforms alleges that South African socialite Lerato is involved in questionable activities to fund her lavish lifestyle.



These allegations suggest that Lerato has been engaging in activities colloquially referred to as the ‘porta potty’ business in Dubai.



Lerato, who is known for her extravagant displays of wealth, including designer clothing and frequent vacations, has been accused of engaging in ‘potty potty’ activities in exchange for financial support.



Social media posts from South Africans have suggested that her opulent lifestyle is in sync with her porta potty business.



These allegations have led to a flurry of commentary on social media platforms, particularly Twitter, with many users expressing scepticism and even mockery regarding the ‘porta potty’ claims.



These discussions have also brought into question Lerato’s source of income and the origins of her extravagant lifestyle over her alleged participation in these activities.

This is how the shockingly disgusting trend of Dubai Porta Potty can be described.

The rich men of the Emirates have a lot of money to spend and evidently, a lot of unconventional fetishes to explore.

One of them involves paying a round trip for influencers from abroad to fly to their mansions and get dirty with them (quite literally).

In return, they also get paid anywhere between $25,000 and $50,000.



But how do we know this? Rumours around this trend had been circulating for quite some time but the news has been blowing up on TikTok and Twitter since May, for both informative and satirical reasons.