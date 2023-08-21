type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsSouth African socialite exposed for eating the 'poopoo' of Dubai millionaires for...
News

South African socialite exposed for eating the ‘poopoo’ of Dubai millionaires for money to slay

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
South African socialite exposed for eating the 'poopoo' of Dubai millionaires for money to slay
- Advertisement -

Unsubstantiated claims that have recently surfaced on social media platforms alleges that South African socialite Lerato is involved in questionable activities to fund her lavish lifestyle.


These allegations suggest that Lerato has been engaging in activities colloquially referred to as the ‘porta potty’ business in Dubai.


Lerato, who is known for her extravagant displays of wealth, including designer clothing and frequent vacations, has been accused of engaging in ‘potty potty’ activities in exchange for financial support.


Social media posts from South Africans have suggested that her opulent lifestyle is in sync with her porta potty business.


These allegations have led to a flurry of commentary on social media platforms, particularly Twitter, with many users expressing scepticism and even mockery regarding the ‘porta potty’ claims.


These discussions have also brought into question Lerato’s source of income and the origins of her extravagant lifestyle over her alleged participation in these activities.

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

This is how the shockingly disgusting trend of Dubai Porta Potty can be described.

The rich men of the Emirates have a lot of money to spend and evidently, a lot of unconventional fetishes to explore.

One of them involves paying a round trip for influencers from abroad to fly to their mansions and get dirty with them (quite literally).

In return, they also get paid anywhere between $25,000 and $50,000.


But how do we know this? Rumours around this trend had been circulating for quite some time but the news has been blowing up on TikTok and Twitter since May, for both informative and satirical reasons.

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Monday, August 21, 2023
Accra
light rain
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
83 %
3.2mph
75 %
Mon
81 °
Tue
79 °
Wed
80 °
Thu
81 °
Fri
81 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways