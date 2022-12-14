Salva Kiir Mayardit who has been the President of South Sudan since its independence on 9 July 2011 has gone viral on the internet for a very unfortunate reason.

While commissioning a road yesterday, he unknowingly peed on himself during the recitation of the national anthem.

Unfortunately, the event was telecasted on live TV hence nothing could be done about the embarrassing moment.

Salva Kiir Mayardit is now 71 years of age and is believed to be suffering from a urinary tract infection which is quite common in older men.

The fast-trending video has since received mixed reactions from the international community with many social media users sharing contrasting opinions.

Some are blaming and slandering the cameramen for doing a dirty job by disgracing their president while others insist they did the right thing by exposing how he isn’t medically fit to lead a country.

Watch the video below to know more…

Clearly, he didn’t even know, till the floor got wet, He was flabbergasted to even find out himself. This is what you get when you choose unhealthy people over healthy and competent leaders.