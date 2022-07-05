type here...
Stephanie Benson hospitalized after errors with her surgery – Husband reveals

By Qwame Benedict
Stephanie Benson, a musician from Ghana who resides in the UK, has been hospitalized, according to her husband Jonathan Benson.

He explained how surgical mistakes had preceded her admission to the hospital.

The terrible news was revealed by Mr. Benson via his wife’s Twitter account.

“Hi, This is Jon. Typing message for Stephanie. “Sorry I haven’t been on line. A routine op turned bad. Unfortunately doctors make surgical errors, we have to live with them so still in hospital. Sending you Soo much love.”?”, he tweeted.

