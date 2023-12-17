Stonebwoy has reportedly sold out the 40,000 capacity Accra Sports Stadium

- Advertisement -

Celebrated Ghanaian Reggae Dancehall act, Stonebwoy‘s highly anticipated BHIM/Ashaiman To The World concert slated at the Accra Sports Stadium is reportedly sold out according to feedbacks from the official bhim concert website and other sources.

Recall ghpage.com reporting about the concert selling out 30,000 seats just some few days ago.

The event is set to take place on Friday, December 22, 2023, at the 40,000-capacity Accra Sports Stadium and promises to be a spectacular experience, with a star-studded lineup headlined by Jahmiel and 10tik of Jamaica and loads of our local favourites.

The 2023 Bhim Concert will also cap the 5th Dimension World Tour, which was premised on Stonebwoy’s hit-laden fifth studio album of the same name.