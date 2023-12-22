“Stonebwoy is an institution, not an artiste”; BullGod praises Shatta Wale’s nightmare, Stonebwoy – PHOTO

- Advertisement -

BullGod of Bullhaus formerly referred to as Bull Dog has heap praises on Stonebwoy on the successful execution of his Bhim Concert coming off tonight.

According to the former manager of Shatta Wale, anyone who misses the Bhim Concert tonight is missing out on history as the show is set to be a memorable one looking at the lineup of acts to perform.

“IF U R NOT AT THE ACCRA SPORTS STADIUM TONIGHT FOR THE BHIM CONCERT — YOU WILL MISS OUT ON HISTORY.

INTERNATIONAL SETTINGS

Stonebwoy IS AN INSTITUTION NOT AN ARTISTE.” he posted on his his Facebook page.

The concert dubbed the trinity has reportedly sold out the 40,000 seat capacity at the Accra Sports Staduim as reported by Ghpage.com.

It’s sad to be headlined by Jahmiel and 10tik from Jamaica with loads of local acts passing through to show support.