“Stonebwoy is stingy, he did not give me GHs1 when we were dating” – Abena Korkor strikes again (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

After trending last night for dropping her 18+ videos, Abena Korkor has striked again on reggae dancehall act, Stonebwoy and fans are not supporting her on this.

According to Abena Korkor, Stonebwoy never gave her 1gh when they had their entanglement going on probably because he is an Ashaiman boy.

She revealed this in a sighted posted on her official instagram account and shared on Ghpage TV on instagram.

READ ALSO: Strika’s mother in tears as she thanks Ras Nene and his team for giving him another chance – Video

Korkor alleged that she just considered Stonebwoy and gave him a shot to her private black hole because as a Christian, she is not bias in her givings.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

The controversial media personality also sent a word of caution to Stonebwoy’s daughter, Jidulla citing that she is a girl and may grow up to be like her because of what her father allegedly did to her.

Watch the video below