Strika’s alleged mother in tears as she thanks Ras Nene and his teams for giving him a second chance – VIDEO

A teary video has surfaced on the internet and shared on Ghpage TV on instagram where Strika’s mother can be seen expressing her sincere gratitude to Dr. Likee and his crew for helping to get her son back into the spotlight.

Strika’s life had experienced a bad turning point after starring in the popular Beast Of No Nation film with Abraham Attah and Idris Elba.

In addition to his issues, it was reported that has been abusing drugs.

Ras Nene genuinely expressed concern about Strika’s well-being and offered some insightful suggestions in an earlier video.

Dr. Likee is he is affectionately called is now offering mentorship to Strika in a bid to get his life back on track.

While saying that he is open to working with the young actor, he made it clear that Strika must put in his own work and be dedicated to changing for the better.

Strika’s mother appeared emotional in a recent video that went viral on social media, thanking Gun Shot and Ras Nene for saving her son from the streets and rekindling his love of acting.

Watch the video emotional moment below