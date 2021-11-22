Stonebwoy makes history in UK with his Anloja Junction album tour – Video

- Advertisement -

Stonebwoy has once again proven that he’s in a league of his own after filling an arena in the UK over the weekends with his Anloja Junction album UK tour.

Videos from the successful event shows how Stonebwoy delivered exactly what he promised as he thrilled the patrons of the show with his back-to-back hit songs.

The music concert came off inside the O2 Academy Islington that takes up to more than 1000 people at a goal.

Many doubters projected that the event would be a flop because Stonebwiy hasn’t dropped any hit song this year but he defied all odds to shame his enemies.

The people who attended the music event sang their hearts out to the lyrics of all the songs that Stonebwoy performed making the whole event a very lively and an unforgettable one.

