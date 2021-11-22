Stonebwoy and Ayisha Modi unfollows each other on Instagram – Screenshots

- Advertisement -

The once enviable mutual relationship between Stonebwoy and Ayisha Modi has come to an abrupt end following a secret internal wrangling between the two.

With striking reference to a quick check made on Instagram, Ayisha Modi who has a king-sized loudmouth has unfollowed Stonebwoy who has also done the same.

The two former best friends are not following each other on Instagram any longer.

Well, we all know that Ayisha Modi is very aggressive when it comes to issues like that so we are wondering if she will pelt her sharp and crisp insults on Stonebwoy as she has done to all her nemesis.

Meanhwhile, the unofficial Spokesperson and number one fan of Stonebwoy, Ayisha Modi has recently revealed that she will never have a problem with Stonebwoy.

Following her constant beefs with other celebrities, a lot of people raised concerns that she might also step on the toes of the ‘Putuu’ hitmaker which has ultimately happened as projected.

Responding to a question asked by Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo on Peace FM, Ayisha Modi emphasized that there is no way she will ever have a problem with Stonebwoy but now they are seriously beefing each other.

Very soon, we will all be privy to the roots of this matter because Ayisha Modi’s diarrhea mouth won’t allow her to keep quiet over this matter.

Take a look at the screenshots below to know more about this brewing beef between Stonebwoy and Ayisha Modi