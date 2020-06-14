Shatta Wale explains why Stonebwoy unlike Sarkodie should win IRAWMA and not BET

- Advertisement -

The ever-controversial Shatta Wale known outside the music circles as Charles Nii Armah has in a new interview asked Stonebwoy to boast of winning an International Reggae and World Music Award(IRAWMA) and not a Black Entertainment Television (BET) award.

The IRAWMA, highly recognised in Jamaica, is an award scheme that celebrates Reggae and Dancehall musicians majorly, with international reggae artistes like Koffee, Beenie Man, Morgan Heritage, Chronixx, Popcaan, and Vybz Kartel honoured at the 37th edition in 2019.

On 18 March 2018, the self-acclaimed Dancehall King won an honoree award for his outstanding contribution to reggae in Ghana and globally at the 37th Annual Chicago Music Awards (CMA), in conjunction with the 36th International Reggae & World Music Awards (IRAWMA).

Shatta Wale who also picked up awards for Best Afrobeat Entertainer and Best Music Video for his song Gringo at the 2019 edition has now won 3 IRAWMA awards in total.

Shatta Wale in his interview on the United Showbiz show with host Nana Ama Mcbrown questioned why African artistes were so obsessed with winning a BET.

He said that although Stonebwoy might find his comments upsetting, the truth is that Stonebwoy should rather boast of winning an IRAWMA because the scheme awards artistes in their genre.

Shatta Wale mentioned that the BET awards, although a prestigious international award scheme, is mainly for Hip-hop and RNB artistes like Sarkodie.

He urged Stonebwoy to pride himself with winning the IRAWMA which gives his brand identity and proves his relevance as a Reggae and Dancehall artiste internationally.

Shatta Wale blamed the Media for not publicizing his recognition at the IRAWMAs but his failure to be nominated for a BET.

Meanwhile, Stonebwoy was awarded Best African Reggae/Dancehall Entertainment at the 38th edition of the IRAWMAs.