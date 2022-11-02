“Stonebwoy will experience the same thing Davido is going through soon” – Ibrah 1

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian social media big boy has prayed doom for reggae-dancehall artist Stonebowy.

He has wished that Stonebwoy will suffer the same fate as Davido who lost his son Ifeanyi a day ago.

According to Ibrah 1, Stonebwoy will experience the same pain as Davido by losing one of his kids just.

In a Snapchat, Ibrah One, without any provocation, said Stonebwoy would bury one of his kids soon.

He wrote: “Exactly what happened to Davido will happen to Stonebwoy. He will soon burry one of his children”

There has been a fracas between the 1GAD and Ibrah 1 which could only be the singular reason why he has been insensitive about the entire issue.