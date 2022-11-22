- Advertisement -

Actress Martha Ankomah with no second thought happens to be one of the few celebrities in the country or industry to stay away from controversies.

For some time now, several people in the entertainment sector have been tagged with scandals or involved in matters of controversy.

But Martha Ankomah since making an appearance in the movie industry has found a way to keep herself away from trouble.

Speaking with Emelia Brobbey on her Okukuseku show, Martha Ankomah stated that a lot of people most especially female celebrities intentionally drive to specific locations just to take photos to upload on social media to mount pressure on the youth which is very unnecessary.

She quizzed the celebrities who are fond of doing such the impact they think their fake lives have on the youth because they have large social media followings.

Still in the interview, she called on her fellow stars to stop mounting unnecessary pressure on young and naive ladies by borrowing bags, shoes, watches and wigs just to take pictures and later post on the internet for likes.

She advised them to be good role models by living genuine lives. Martha Ankomah couldn’t have said it any better because we know how our celebrities deceive ignorant people that they are losing large.

They indirectly force ladies to join the hookup business because they want to live lavishly like them.