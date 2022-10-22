type here...
Strongman celebrates his mother’s 47th birthday

By Armani Brooklyn
Strongman celebrates his mother's 47th birthday
Rapper Strongman has warmed hearts after sharing a heartwarming video of his beautiful mother on the internet for the first time.

Apparently, the beautiful video is from the musician’s mother’s birthday party which was held yesterday inside their family’s house.

Citing the video, some family members can be seen gathered for the minimalist birthday party.

A nice birthday cake and bottle of champagne can also be seen on a table as Strongman and the few family and friends who were present sang ‘A Happy Birthday’ song for the old yet stunning mother of the rapper.

Strongman introduced his mother to the public and asked for help to wish her a happy 47th birthday party.

Despite the low-budget nature of the party which could be a subject of trolling by the musician’s critics, most netizens are impressed with how the former Sarkcess music signee celebrated his mother.

Watch the video below to know more…

    Source:Ghpage

