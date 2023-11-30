type here...
Stubborn academy; Church writes letter to man to cut his dreadlock or stop worshipping with them

By Osei Emmanuel
Reactions have trailed on social media after a church writes to a man a letter disassociating themselves from a member for his dreadlock as they warn him to cut it or desist from worshipping with them.

The young man in queens is known as @zaza_of_lagos on TikTok and he shared a short clip showing his dyed brown dreadlock and the letter he was given.

The church noted that they had warned him about his physical appearance on several occasions but as a proud member of the stubborn academy,he has heeded none of their reprimands.

They thus asked him to either cut his hair or discontinue worshipping at their church with them.

Watch the video below

