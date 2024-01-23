“Stupid Coach” – GH supporters insult Chris Hughton and try to beat him after Ghana’s draw against Mozambique

The Black Stars have been knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the group stage for the second time in a row following their draw on Monday night.

Ghana blew away a two-goal lead late in their final Group B game of the tournament to draw 2-2 bringing an early end to their involvement in Ivory Coast.

A Jordan Ayew brace from the spot seemed to have Ghana on course for their first win of the competition but Geny Catamo and Reinildo scored to deny the Black Stars all three points.

Ayew opened the scoring for Ghana after 15 minutes as he calmly converted from the penalty spot after Joseph Paintsil was brought down.

The Genk man switched flanks and made a good run down the right, beating his marker before being fouled inside the box.

Before that play, Antoine Semenyo should have broken the deadlock for the Black Stars but his effort was tipped over the bar by the Mozambique goalkeeper.



Ghana turned to relax after taking the lead with Mozambique seeing more of the ball but they were however unable to make good use of it.

Chris Hughton

Chris Hughton was forced into a substitution after Majeed Ashimeru was unable to continue the game with Iddrisu Baba taking his place.

Ghana went into the lead ahead but Mozambique came back from recess the better team as they almost got back on level terms.

A header inside the penalty box went wide of Ghana’s post before Richard Ofori made a good save out of Bruno Langa’s effort.

However, after a good passage of play, Ghana won a second penalty after the ball came off Reinildo’s arm from a Mohammed Kudus strike.

Ayew stepped once again and converted cooly to double the team’s lead to put the team on course for the maximum points.

Just as it looked like the game was going to finish 2-0, Mozambique were awarded a penalty after Andre Ayew’s hand came into contact with the ball.

The resulting penalty was converted to make it 2-1.

With just minutes away from full-time, Richard Ofori conceded an avoidable corner kick which was headed in by Atletico Madrid defender Reinildo to draw the tie.

After the match, a set of disappointed fans stormed the passage arena to hurl insults at Coach Chris Hughton.

According to these critics, the Coach is very incompetent and he’s the reason behind our exit from the AFCON.

The very angry ones described him as stupid and daft aside from the many other derogatory words.

