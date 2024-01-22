Correct score line – Ghana will score more goals but still won’t qualify – Prophet Oja drops new hot prophecy (Video)

- Advertisement -

Prophet Oja has dropped another intriguing Prophecy ahead of Ghana’s game against Mozambique.

According to the self-proclaimed man of God, despite Ghana scoring many goals against Mozambique, the Blackstars will still not qualify for the next stage of the competition.

READ ALSO: “I’ve watched Ghana’s match against Mozambique twice in the spiritual realms” – Prophet Oja speaks again

In the self-made video from the camp of the controversial man of God that has taken over social media trends once again, he bragged that he has the correct scoreline and is willing to give it to people who privately contact him.

As emphasised by Prophet Oja, Ghana won’t win the 2023 AFCON or qualify from the group stages according to what he has seen in the spiritual realms.

In the latter part of the video, Prophet Oja categorically stated that he wouldn’t allow the negative words and insults from his critics to deter him from telling the world what he has seen in the spiritual realms.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Blackstars won’t qualify; Ghanaians have made me angry – Prophet Oja drops another doom prophecy (Video)

READ ALSO: I prayed for Kudus to score the two goals – Prophet Oja makes a sharp U-turn after failed prophecy (Video)