You Are Stupid And Envious Of Lilwin- Charles Awurum Claps Back At Mr. Logic

Nollywood superstar, Charles Awurum has fired back at Ghanaians who say that Lilwin’s “A Country Called Ghana” should not feature Nigerians.

To anyone at sea, Mr. Logic, barely a month ago whilst speaking on Hitz FM lauded Lilwin for his ability to bring Nigerian superstars to Ghana, however, lambasted the controversial actor for featuring them in his movie.

Mr. Logic is of the view that it makes no sense to feature Nigerians in a movie dubbed “A country called Ghana”, giving the reason that a Nigerian cannot tell the stories of Ghana.

Well, Charles Awurum has clapped back at Mr. Logic and other people who have said the same, describing their actions as foolishness and stupidity.

Speaking in an interview with Nana Baffour, Charles Awurum said that there is nothing wrong with Lilwin featuring Nigerians in his movies.

The Nollywood actor claims there are equally Nigerians who reside in the country and know the story of Ghana, adding that before people could go ahead and criticize the movie, they should wait and know the storyline and the purpose of the Nigerians in the movie before the make conclusions.

Charles Awurum believes that Mr. Logic and those saying negative things about the movie are envious of the Kumawood actor.

“So it is funny and it is some few jealous people that cost the whole thing. It is some people who think Lilwin should not progress, they are the people causing this. Some people who feel that why will Lilwin be the first person to shoot a country called Ghana with Nigerians, are the ones doing this”, Charles Awurum said.

“And it is stupidity, it is foolishness because Lilwin is trying to grow the movie industry in Ghana and you are fighting to bring it down, which is bad”, he added.