You can take them as your children- wife tells husband after DNA proved that two of his children are not his

- Advertisement -

A reply from a wife to a husband after a DNA test has caused an uproar across social media platforms.

READ ALSO: Tima Kumkum’s blogger Oda Citizen beats others to win best blogger of the year at the 6th edition of Eastern Region Media Excellence awards

This comes after an X, formerly Twitter user identified as Big Kay took to his Twitter handle to make it known what happened between his uncle and wife a year ago.

Narrating the story, Big Kay said that his uncle decided to go for a DNA test because he suspected the wife of cheating.

He noted that after the DNA, it was known that two out of three children were not his uncle’s biological children.

According to him, his uncle called his wife to inform her about the DNA test only for the wife to give him a cheeky response.

He revealed that his wife, after knowing the children were not for his uncle, went on to say that his uncle should regard them also as his children