Its been seven years since the demise of the Special Aide to Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia known as Kwabena Boadu and the family are currently seeking answers regarding his death.

Kwabena Boadu was believed to have passed away in 2016 from an electrocution in his hotel room while having his shower.

Dr Bawumia who was saddened by Kwabena’s death eulogized, “It was one of the saddest days of my life. I lost my younger brother, friend and colleague, Kwabena Boadu, in Wa under circumstances I cannot still understand. Kwabena was simply brilliant, diligent, loyal, and honest. I was most fortunate to have met him. He was matured beyond his years and was a trusted confidant. I am devastated. It is just unbelievable. May his soul rest in perfect peace.”

Well, the mother of Late Kwabena Boadu has explained in the interview that the issues surrounding her son’s death has been chaotic in her mind all these years and wants answers from Vice President Bawumia and his team.

According to the distraught mother, while Kwabena Boadu was laid in state, Dr Bawumia and his wife ordered the family of the deceased to leave them (Bawumia and his wife) alone with the body for some minutes.

The mother explained that she didn’t understand the rationale behind that move but she believes its in relation to the cause of his death.

Kwabena Boadu’s mother also revealed that since then she has been having bad dreams about her son and she believes the Vice president and his wife have an explanation to give her in regards to her son’s death.

Listen to the conversation below;

The sad mother also revealed how Kwabena Boadu’s then girlfriend who was 5 months pregnant with twins miscarried after she heard about his demise.

This comes just few hours to the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential primary which will be held on 4th November 2023.

Some believe this is a ploy by other aspirants to discredit Dr Bawumia ahead of the elections.