Tenant stabs landlord to death for complaining he brings too many women into his house

Onyeamachi Mmaju from Ogidi Ani-Etitu in Idemili North in Nigeria has found himself in the grips of the law after he stabbed his landlord to death.

The young man who is only 21 years old was arrested on Tuesday 6th October for stabbing his landlord at the back to death.

SEE ALSO: Captain America kneels before Efia Odo & proposes love to the Ghanaian Slay Queen in NY (Photos)

According to the statement from the police command, Haruna Mohammed, the Landlord Nonso Oyikoba,35, was stabbed after he complained about Mmaju bringing too many women into his compound.

The landlord complained to his tenant to reduce the number of different women he brings to his house. But the young man took offense to the advice and instruction from his landlord and attacked him.

In the process, he stabbed his back with a knife leading to his tragic death.

”Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased allegedly had a short quarrel over “bringing of too many women into the compound” that eventually led to a scuffle which resulted in the deceased being stabbed to dead” the statement in part read.

SEE ALSO: Bride dumps groom on their wedding day after he slept with her best friend on their wedding day (Video)

Haruna said the Commissioner of Police, CP John B.Abang, has ordered for the case to be transferred to the State Criminal investigation department (SCID) for an investigation to commence.