Last Saturday, Nigerian female vocalist, Teni – Caused a massive stir on the internet after dropping a set of alluring wedding pictures on her various social media pages.

In a Twitter post, Teni shared a heartwarming and resounding picture of herself in an expensive wedding gown to tell the world that she’s now a married woman

Her admirers have since hijacked the comments section of the tweet drop all kinds of heartfelt positive words for the diva.

While some fans are ecstatic about the news, others seem to believe she may be getting ready for a music video shoot.

The singer has shared another picture on her social media pages to announce her divorce from her husband as she claims she’s now single again.

Sharing a picture of herself fully dressed like a Hip-hop artiste, Teni captioned the photo as; “SINGLE AGAIN”

It’s convincing that the wedding pictures Teni shared were taken during a music video shoot and not a reality as she forced many of us to believe.

I can authoritatively say, the singer never married and was just playing wth our minds.