The 10 prayer points for the National Day of Fasting and Prayers

President of the Republic of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo during one of his state of the nation’s address in the wake of the coronavirus declared today 25th March 2020 as a National Day of Fasting and Prayers and urged Ghanaians to go down on their knees and pray fervently for county Ghana.

As part of the activity, the presidency has released 10 prayers points to guide Christians and Muslims as Ghana observes a national a day of fasting and prayers against the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

SEE BELOW THE PRAYER TOPICS FROM THE PRESIDENCY:

PRAYER TOPICS FOR CHRISTIANS:

PRAYER TOPICS FOR MUSLIMS:

Today all religious bodies across the country are praying for Divine intervention to cease the fast pace at which the coronavirus is spreading in the country.

The outbreak has claimed 2 lives with 53 active cases.

It would be a good thing to join hands and be a part of this National Day of Fasting and Prayers. Ghana needs the hand of God to battle this pandemic. #Ghana4God #TakeOverTheLand #HealTheLand