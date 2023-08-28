Esther Raphael, better known as “The Buba Girl,” a popular Nigerian TikToker, has found herself in the midst of a scandal following the alleged leak of a video showing her engaged in explicit content.



The incident has ignited discussions about privacy, online harassment, and the challenges faced by social media influencers.

The TikTok sensation, known for her vibrant and engaging content, has taken centre stage after reports emerged of a leaked video in which she was allegedly engaging in live explicit activities.

Rumours suggest that Esther Raphael was targeted by blackmailers over a year ago and, reportedly refusing to meet their demands, the video was subsequently leaked online.

The controversy surrounding the incident came to light when a video titled “Buba Girl Esther Raphael Leaked Video” began circulating on the internet.

Within a short span of time, the video has garnered widespread attention and ignited conversations across social media platforms, making Esther Raphael one of the most talked-about figures on the web.

The alleged incident sheds light on the darker side of the online world, particularly the threats and challenges faced by content creators and influencers.



Esther Raphael’s case highlights the vulnerability of public figures to online harassment, extortion, and the manipulation of private content for malicious purposes.

Apparently, Buba Girl’s boyfriend has dropped a video of them engaging in sexual intercourse on Twitter.

You can easily watch the video on Twitter as it has taken over the trends on the microblogging platform.

However, amidst the trending saga, these are how some social media users have reacted to the trending adult content.

Please y’all needs to be understanding the situation of the popular tiktoker ESTHER, Buba girl

And see that she is this blackmailer victim.

And your all posting the video is not right?

Nobody is a saint nor doesn’t have a past or above mistake

Stop spreading the videos !!!!! pic.twitter.com/o3pPFt7NVS — Khalifa?? (@Emeka_Ibekwee) August 28, 2023

The Buba Girl sells her nudes or a guy she dated leaked it? What’s the story?



The Buba Girl sells her nudes or a guy she dated leaked it? What's the story?

Seen 2 videos & the 2nd one i just saw was really disgusting ?

Esther or Buba girl she posts videos on tiktok and I never imagined she could do such a thing.

Na una go dey post fear man and una dey go to any extent for man

With all what we have seen or have been seein online you are not meant to trust no one to the extent of sendin ur nudes — Olayinka Abdulbasit (@OlayinkaAbdulb5) August 28, 2023

This Buba Girls videos were released by a blackmailer and like a fool you people are eating it up.



This Buba Girls videos were released by a blackmailer and like a fool you people are eating it up.

I'm actually so disgusted with the lot of you. See as they're being idiots on her comments

Wait, she recorded herself on Snapchat and you are saying it was released by a blackmailer ??

Wait, she recorded herself on Snapchat and you are saying it was released by a blackmailer ??

Seems you don't know about private snap? That's where some influencers make their money. Is not like they took her phone and release it

