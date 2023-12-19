The emotional moment when Tyrone Iras Marhguy checked his results with friends – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

Tyrone Iras Marhguy has found his name on netizen’s lips today after ghpage.com broke the news of his staggering WASSCE results where he scored all As.

Tyrone Marhguy became a case study in 2021 when he and another student was refused admission to Achimota School because of their dreadlocks.

The school was directed to admit him and the other Rastafarian student, Oheneba Nkrabea who was previously denied admission after a long deliberation in court.

The science student scored A1 in every subject at the WASSCE examination as reported by ghpage.com.

We’ve also chanced on a video where Marhguy was checking his results on the internet with his friends and the cheers that erupted after he scored a full 8As.

Watch the video below