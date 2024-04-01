63-year-old Ga chief marries a 12-year-old girl; Nungua elders fire Christians and Ghanaians (Video)

- Advertisement -

Yesterday, the Nungua Gborbu Wulomo went viral for marrying a 12-year-old girl named Naa Okromo.

As explained by a pro-GaDangme news page on Facebook, Ablade TV Online, the Gborbu Wulomo of Nungua, Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII who is 63 years old married a 12-year-old young girl named Naa Okromo on Saturday, March 30 in customary fashion.

The Facebook page further indicated that Naa Okromo will now be addressed as Naa Ayemoede.

Furthermore, She is expected to participate in a second customary ceremony focused on purifications.

Ablade TV also emphatically stated that the chief won’t be allowed to sleep with the young girl until she turns 18 and he will be closely monitored by community members.

Following the news, Ghanaians took to the internet to fume at the chief for paedophilia.

Juliana Akosua Achiaa – I can’t believe this is happening in Ghana and Ghana police is not doing anything about this kwasiasem i blame her mother

Godfred Graham – I don’t think he will chop that small girl it is just a tradition but the man will surly have wife at home

Frank Addo – This is not right. How can a 12 year old girl get married to a 63 year old man in the name of culture?

Child marriage is a violation of human rights and must be stopped. It is a harmful practice that robs young girls of their childhood and future prospects. We must work together to end this injustice and protect the rights of all children.

Let us stand up against child marriage and create a world where every child can thrive and reach their full potential.

Nana Agyemang II – I don’t really care about the age gap. But are they saying there are no 20 or 18 year old virgin in the land ?

Ahhh, these are all effects of poverty. No rich man’s daughter will go through this

Pretty Priscy Stankor – I am a Ga and my late Grandfather was a Wulomo…his sei he yoo was a female adult so just surprised at what I’m seeing…I am terribly disappointed hearing all that was said in the vedio…This is totally wrong! what happened to training the girl and keeping her until she is of age till this tradition is done? or better still getting a 18 year old virgin for such cause? I have known and met this Gborbu wolomo in London years ago and why has he chosen to get a sei he yoo now after all these years? This is unacceptable my Ga people!… A child is a child no matter what the Kusum.

Tswa ni Omanye Abla wo!

Reacting to the attacks from Ghanaians, the elders of Nungua have fired back at Ghanaians calling on the gender ministry to probe into the issue.

Speaking to newsmen, the elders insisted that the people calling on the police and gender ministry are ignorant.

He also mocked the Christians bashing them to ask about Mary and Joseph.

Watch the video below to know more…

