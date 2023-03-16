type here...
Thief freezes in front of house he tried to rob

By Armani Brooklyn
Thief freezes in front of house he went to rob
Luck eluded a thief who went to rob last night as ‘juju’ froze him until daybreak.

In a viral short video which has since gone viral on social media, the heavily built thief was about to enter his victim’s room when the ‘juju’ struck and froze him in the process.

Neighbours in the vicinity who know the thief couldn’t believe their eyes when they saw him frozen in front of his victim’s room because he looks very gentle during the day time.

Commentary surrounding the video alleges that the incident happened in one of the small towns in the Brong Ahafo region where voodoo is heavily practised.

Meanwhile, the person the thief tried to steal was nowhere to be found while people stormed the scene in their numbers to witness the chilling incident.

Some of the voices heard in the background of the video were hilarious comments about how the guy will feel after he gets unfrozen and sees the multitudes who are around to film the disgraceful period in his life.

Watch the video below to know more…

    Source:Ghpage

