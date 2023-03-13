type here...
Thief caught in Ashaiman confesses of crime after receiving beatings

By Qwame Benedict
Ashaiman-thief
Ashaiman-thief
A video available on social media shows the moment a thief caught in Ashaiman confessing to his crimes and snitching on his colleagues.

Following the murder of military man Imoro Sherrif in Ashaiman a few days ago, the action by military personnel to some of the residents within Ashaiman has made people more vigilant.

Luck eluded a thief as he was caught by some residents in the act of stealing from people.

After he was caught, he received some beating from them and was made to confess some of his crimes and also mention the name of his gang members.

The thief who feared being beaten to his death went ahead to verbally show the people where he had kept the gun he uses for his operations and also mentioned the name of the person who supplies him with guns.

The people who also seem to know the names of some of the bad boys in the area mentioned their names to find out from him if they are also members of the gang that has been terrorizing them in the neighbourhood.

Watch the video below:

    Source:Ghpage

