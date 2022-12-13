- Advertisement -

Wizkid, a Nigerian singer, was paid a large sum for the show in Accra but did not appear.

The ‘Essense’ hitmaker who is known for charging huge amounts for his shows ensured that the organizers of the ‘Wizkid Live In Accra’ settled him in full.

Wizkid also ensured that his accommodation, plane tickets and other logistics were taken care of.

In fact, he also insisted on other peripheral artists being paid in full before they mounted the stage.

Ghanaian entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah Baido has revealed, in a social media post, that Wizkid was paid $8000,000 for the Accra show.

He was also paid $25,000 as travel allowances.

Travel Allowance – US$ 25,000

Plus:

-Performance fee for supporting acts

– Venue

– Logistics

– Ticketing

– Promotion/Marketing albeit lacklustre

Results: lukewarm project, bad press, ruined reputation and possibility of refund.

Question: Would you, as an investor, give this venture another try if you had the chance?

There’s a piece for every player and all the cheerleaders; it’s coming!

By now, you probably may have heard the buzz about Wizkid’s failure to show up for a concert in Ghana that has sparked outrage on social media.

The Nigerian superstar was the headline act for the event dubbed “Wizkid Live” at the Accra Sports Stadium.

But what exactly may have compelled the musician to disregard his fans who had turned up in their numbers to see him on stage?

GHPage has gathered that Wizkid, as part of his contractual agreement with the organisers, agreed to perform only if the stadium is was full to capacity.

But it appears he quickly pulled out in the dying minutes after the turn out for the event was unimaginally lower than expected.

Read more…