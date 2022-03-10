“Another NAM1 scheme” – This is how some Ghanaians are reacting to Nana Bediako Cheddar’s ‘Freedom Coin’

- Advertisement -

With the memories and pain of Ghanaians losing their money after investing in Menzgold still fresh, many have reacted with scepticism to Nana Bedikao Cheddar’s Freedom Coin.

The wealthy Ghanaian business mogul had announced that he was rolling out a cryptocurrency that would address the gap in wealth-making and investing.

According to him, the Freedom Coin was specially made to lift Ghanaians from the doldrums of poverty to the high echelons of riches.

However lucrative and nice it sounded, many Ghanaians have likened it to Nana Appiah Mensah’s (NAM1) Menzgold Gold Dealership firm which promised mouthwatering returns on their investments but failed to deliver.

With the Bank of Ghana issuing a statement and warning Ghanaians not to trade with the Freedom Cojn or transact andy business with the promoting company, the fears of many have been confirmed and heightened.

These are some of the reactions:

@ansahquamena wrote: On Kwame Nkrumah’s 6th March, the Ghana govt introduced a new Ponzi schemer on parade in disguise. I don’t know much about this Cheddar Freedom dude. But not when NAM1‘s fraudulent MENZGOLD is still fresh on our minds n victims still waiting for their money. Is this Govt trusted?

@Brodoschemes wrote: Another Nam1 in the making? Hmm

@maakumi wrote: Who else can see a Nam1 happening with this freedom coin?

@its_AK24 wrote: This is how NAM1 started. Throwing shots at BOG. Freedom toaso

Meanwhile, Nana Bediako Cheddar has asked the Bank of Ghana to focus on more important things the “Freedom Coin’ was flagged.

Good morning Ghana our cedi is depreciating almost 8 cedis to a dollar. I think the Bank of Ghana has more to worry about than a Freedom coin that’s not even launched