"This is unacceptable" - Reactions to video of students insulting Akufo-Addo

There is a trending video on the internet that has broken the hearts of many Ghanaians following the wanton disrespect shown to President Akufo-Addo.

Some girls purported to be in high school are seen blatantly insulting and using unsavoury words about the personality of the President.

In the disappointing video, they are seen using unprintable words to describe President AKufo-Addo’s looks, governance and speeches.

They made sarcastic reference to the ‘sika mp3 dede” speech and used that as a yardstick to hurl insults at him.

Many who have come into contact with the video have condemned the uncouth behaviour of the girls.

Wellington wrote: Internet don’t forget their own friends will fish them out when the needs comes

Well wrote: Yaanom will see this hitting them hard when they grow up to get a job dey didn’t see what happens to ama governor errr

Kasoa Legend wrote: Kids don’t respect the elderly anymore smh