“Tik Tok and clubbing does not make a woman a bad wife” – Patapaa’s wife

Liha Miller, the wife of Ghanaian musician Patapaa, has said a woman who goes to the club and spends hours on Tik Tok could not be described as a bad wife.

According to her, marriage does not mean a woman like her must lose the taste for things that do make her happy.

Reacting to the rumour about the cracks in his marriage to Patapaa, Liha Miller defended her decision to go to the club and be active on social media.

She insisted those social activities do not rub her off her wifey duties and obligations which in turn do not make her a bad wife as popularly projected.

“I hear a lot of stories,” says the narrator. You’re married, and you’re heading to the club, Liha. Is it true that I’m using your money to go to the club? Am I causing anyone any harm? I’m going out with my own money. So the only people who can talk about it are my parents, Patapaa, or Patapaa’s parents.

“Just because I go to the club doesn’t mean I’m worse than someone who goes to church.” I see other married folks even when I go to the club. That isn’t to say the individual isn’t married or a nasty person.”

Liha Miller clarified that she is still married to the “One Corner” hitmaker regardless of hearsays. However, she added that her social media activity should never become a reason for her marriage to break since she takes delight in it.

“Like when I’m doing TikTok, you might only see my fingers on a specific area.” It doesn’t mean I’m no longer married to the individual if I take off this ring right now. There are issues in every marriage.

“Every relationship has its ups and downs… However, you cannot claim that the person is not married because they are now filming a movie and have removed the ring. This isn’t the case. Some people are even married yet don’t wear rings… People, as I have stated, will always find something to say.”

Meanwhile, Patapaa has blamed blogger Zionfelix for his marital woes.