Tiktok pays more than acting- Jackline Mensah

Recall that popular Tiktoker, Jackline Mensah via an interview in 2022 stated that she was making 3000 cedis, which was equivalent to GH?23,550.00 Ghana cedis every week.

Well, the actress has also been acting for some time now and has compared which is more lucrative between acting and being a Tiktoker.

Speaking in an interview on TV XYZ, Jackline Mensah said being a tiktoker pays more than acting.

According to her, “TikTok pays more than acting, that’s what I can say for now because I haven’t worked with many production teams aside from YN Production”.