Lilwin called Van Vicker to play Ramsey’s role but he refused- Kumawood director reveals

Popular Kumawood director and producer, Director Famous, has brought up what transpired between Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin and Ghallywood actor, Van Vicker before the shooting of “A Country Called Ghana”.

Director Famous claims the Kumawood actor had no plans to fly Nigerian actor Ramsey Noah to Ghana, while there are equally some good Ghanaian actors and actresses around.

Speaking in an interview on One Ghana TV which Ghpage.com monitored, Director Famous revealed that Lilwin wanted his colleague, Van Vicker to play the role of Ramsey Noah.

According to him, plans were far advanced toward the movie’s shooting when Van Vicker told them he could not shoot the movie anymore for reasons best known to him.

He noted that Lilwin wanted to use his movie to promote Ghana, however, his Ghanaian people disappointed him so he had to look elsewhere, the reason why he had to fly some Nigerian actors to make the movie a great one.

Talking about why some noble Kumawood actors and actresses were not also cast in the movie, the movie director stated categorically that there is no love among them.

He went ahead to mention some names such as McBrown, Kwaku Manu, Akrobeto, among others who he thinks hate their colleague, Lilwin.