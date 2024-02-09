type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsTikToker Jennifer Lopez finally apologizes to her best friend Akosua Foreigner for...
News

TikToker Jennifer Lopez finally apologizes to her best friend Akosua Foreigner for snatching her boyfriend

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
TikToker Jennifer Lopez finally apologizes to her best friend Akosua Foreigner for snatching her boyfriend
- Advertisement -

Popular Ghanaian TikTok personality, Jennifer Lopez, has publicly apologized to her best friend, Akosua Forigner, for the tumultuous relationship that ensued after she snatched her boyfriend Nana Kwame Odogwu from her.

In a heartfelt apology, Jennifer expressed remorse for the pain and strain their friendship endured during the turbulent period.

The emotional apology occurred at Akosua Forigner’s shop, where Jennifer tearfully acknowledged her wrongdoing and sought forgiveness from her best friend.

TikToker Jennifer Lopez finally apologizes to her best friend Akosua Foreigner for snatching her boyfriend


Prior to the apology, Jennifer Lopez had gotten Akosua Forgener arrested on three different occasions because of Nana Kwame Odogwu who has now chopped the two and dumped them to date another lady.

The apology video, which has been widely shared on social media platforms, captured the sincerity and emotion in Jennifer’s voice as she recounted the events that led to the strained relationship with Akosua.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

In the video, Jennifer acknowledged the pain she caused and the toll it took on their friendship.

The backstory reveals a series of clashes between the two friends, including accusations of boyfriend-snatching, legal troubles, and public fights.

Watch the video below to know more…

Netizens Reactions…

@KhidiBlaq – No man dates only one lady. Just work hard to be on top 4, so that you can play champions league next season .

@boykelzz – funny enough, they may not have been in the guy’s future plans

@1GadaGh The enemy of a woman is always another woman

@iammadiba_ Mmoa mmienu and getting other mmoa to do commentary for them Thank God I’m not a woman Women of today are sensible na where from this ones I’m they are Nigerians

@_agyemangvicto – Nkwasea su sei it didn’t end the way she thought it will end so she’s back crying her eyes out. But it’s all fake till Akosua gets another man.

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Friday, February 9, 2024
Accra
few clouds
86.6 ° F
86.6 °
86.6 °
61 %
3.3mph
17 %
Fri
86 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
86 °
Tue
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more